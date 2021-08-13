Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$134.90.

Shares of RY opened at C$131.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$186.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$126.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$90.75 and a 1 year high of C$131.35.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.12 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total value of C$668,783.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$738,024.67. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$69,637.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at C$363,732. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,627 shares of company stock worth $2,207,074.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

