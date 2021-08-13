Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from $145.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.18% from the company’s current price.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.47.

Shares of RGLD stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $115.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.77. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $140.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,371,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Royal Gold by 8,465.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,209,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 25.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,158,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,031,000 after purchasing an additional 849,900 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Royal Gold by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,811,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,116,000 after buying an additional 831,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

