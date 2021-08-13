RPS Group (LON:RPS) PT Raised to GBX 130

RPS Group (LON:RPS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

LON RPS opened at GBX 108 ($1.41) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 107.20. RPS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 36.65 ($0.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48. The firm has a market cap of £299.71 million and a P/E ratio of -8.38.

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

