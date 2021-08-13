Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.39. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 385 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 million, a PE ratio of 76.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rubicon Technology stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 2,378.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Rubicon Technology worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

