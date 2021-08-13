Ruler Protocol Market Cap Tops $98,411.32 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $98,411.32 and $53,571.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $26.32 or 0.00055180 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00046833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00140471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.28 or 0.00151525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,686.55 or 0.99974020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.09 or 0.00853450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.