Rupee (RUP) Market Cap Achieves $65,596.70

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 40.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $65,596.70 and approximately $7.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00063450 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000690 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.