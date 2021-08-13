Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) PT Raised to $20.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

RSI stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,404.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,436 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 167.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,710,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,850 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,413,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,851,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 5.7% during the first quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,080,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,002,000 after purchasing an additional 112,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,048,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

