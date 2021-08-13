Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Trading Up 3.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)’s share price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.54. Approximately 6,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,506,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on RSI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,906,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 76.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,637,000 after buying an additional 2,806,436 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 167.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,710,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,850 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 2.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,413,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,851,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 5.7% in the first quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,080,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,002,000 after purchasing an additional 112,989 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 1.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,048,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the period. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,404.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85.

