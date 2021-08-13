RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 841.2% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 433,505,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RSHN stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. 85,445,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,153,125. RushNet has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.02.

Get RushNet alerts:

RushNet Company Profile

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Glenwood Springs, CO.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for RushNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RushNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.