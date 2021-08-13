RWM Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,035 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

RWM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8,017.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,035 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $234,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 49,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $2,000,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.62. 906,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,355. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $65.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.46.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.