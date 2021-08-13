RWM Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,054 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $162.12. 787,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,494. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $124.14 and a one year high of $162.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.