RWM Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,034 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 314.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.94.

FIS stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.06. 3,269,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,462. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 957.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

