RWM Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 46,913 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,507. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

