RWM Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

RWM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,401 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

