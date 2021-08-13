RWM Asset Management LLC Buys 1,533 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,331,000 after buying an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,048,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,523,486. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.