RWM Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,467 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Equifax by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after buying an additional 798,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Equifax by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,481,118,000 after purchasing an additional 514,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,008,000 after purchasing an additional 358,703 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Equifax by 21.6% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,397,000 after purchasing an additional 52,342 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Barclays boosted their target price on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.11.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.10. 355,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,675. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $264.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

