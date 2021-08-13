RWM Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

RWM Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,533 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RWM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $21,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 96,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 826.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares during the period.

STIP remained flat at $$106.12 on Friday. 418,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,397. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.02 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.22.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.