RWM Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

RWM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the quarter. Amplify Online Retail ETF comprises 1.6% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RWM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $8,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBUY. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 163,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,332,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 54,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

IBUY traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.08. The stock had a trading volume of 68,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,703. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.22. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $141.00.

