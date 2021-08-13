RWM Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

RWM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,249 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,762,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,873 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 762.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,341,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,523 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,128,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,704,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,983,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,316,000 after purchasing an additional 947,516 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,405,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,065. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $20.72.

