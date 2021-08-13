RWM Asset Management LLC Has $11.75 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

RWM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 514.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,919 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RWM Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $11,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.49. 744,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,965. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $31.83.

