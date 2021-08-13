RWM Asset Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $223.32. 330,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,700. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.