RWM Asset Management LLC Has $5.46 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

RWM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $127,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,284. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $49.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.