RWM Asset Management LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

RWM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $5,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,980,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 148,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,046 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 91,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.94. 110,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,341. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

