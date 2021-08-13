RWM Asset Management LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

RWM Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.2% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.20. 802,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,499. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

