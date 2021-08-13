RWM Asset Management LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

RWM Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.2% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.20. 802,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,499. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.