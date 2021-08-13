RWM Asset Management LLC Has $8.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

RWM Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.6% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. RWM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.1% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 45,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.46. 665,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,629. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $54.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

