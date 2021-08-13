RWM Asset Management LLC Has $8.62 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

RWM Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.6% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $125.52. 231,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,714. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.38. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

