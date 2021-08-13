RWM Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,767 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 506.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 151,625 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,272.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 142,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 136,167 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,440,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,086,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,967,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.20. 268,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,456. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.79. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $62.94.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.