RWM Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,064 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,615,000 after purchasing an additional 182,106 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,072 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,350,000 after purchasing an additional 83,662 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,949,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $108.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,617. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $108.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

