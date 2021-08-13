RWM Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 350,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,000. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF makes up 1.7% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RWM Asset Management LLC owned about 22.62% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,751,000.

SEIX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.08. 2,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,651. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.04. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $25.21.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.