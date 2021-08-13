RWM Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $447.85. 2,838,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $447.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

