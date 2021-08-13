RWM Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

RWM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 296.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.62. The stock had a trading volume of 361,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,067. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.60. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

