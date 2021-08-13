RWM Asset Management LLC Sells 13,453 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

RWM Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,453 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 368,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 27,594 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $445,000. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.94. 293,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,461. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $29.22.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.