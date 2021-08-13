RWM Asset Management LLC Sells 137,541 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

RWM Asset Management LLC cut its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,541 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $305,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 314,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 64,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 367.1% during the first quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 175,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 138,038 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EPRF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.39. 38,557 shares of the stock were exchanged. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45.

