RWM Asset Management LLC Sells 2,553 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

RWM Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 1.7% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after buying an additional 173,050 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 489,581 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth CMT lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,246 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.70.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.