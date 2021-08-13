RWM Asset Management LLC Sells 3,976 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

RWM Asset Management LLC cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 96.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 603,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,801,000 after buying an additional 36,221 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.79. 440,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,440. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.89.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.