RWM Asset Management LLC Sells 5,778 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

RWM Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,061,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter.

GEM stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.61. The stock had a trading volume of 87,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,905. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $42.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.01.

