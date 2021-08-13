RWM Asset Management LLC Sells 6,933 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

RWM Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 31,829 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $999,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 80,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 245,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,806. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66.

