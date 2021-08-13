RWM Asset Management LLC Sells 8,071 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RWM Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,071 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.5% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. RWM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,734,000 after buying an additional 1,662,645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,888,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,471,000 after buying an additional 1,038,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $52.84. 3,831,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,589,425. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $53.43.

