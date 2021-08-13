RWS (LON:RWS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 602.50 ($7.87). RWS shares last traded at GBX 595 ($7.77), with a volume of 546,576 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RWS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RWS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 717.75 ($9.38).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 575.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. RWS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

In other news, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 564 ($7.37) per share, with a total value of £56,400 ($73,686.96).

RWS Company Profile (LON:RWS)

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

