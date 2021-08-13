Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is Adelphi Capital LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Adelphi Capital LLP cut its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92,440 shares during the period. Ryanair makes up about 33.2% of Adelphi Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Adelphi Capital LLP owned about 0.51% of Ryanair worth $124,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the first quarter worth $206,000. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RYAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.42. The stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,112. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $73.87 and a one year high of $121.63. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.91.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The transportation company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($0.03). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $142.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

