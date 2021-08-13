Ryo Currency Market Cap Tops $1.68 Million (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $3,480.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 70.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,494.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.99 or 0.06923380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.41 or 0.00385875 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $633.77 or 0.01363104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00133237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.27 or 0.00574834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.89 or 0.00343880 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.27 or 0.00299534 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 31,829,678 coins and its circulating supply is 31,712,365 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

