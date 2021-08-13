S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $720.00

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 720 ($9.41) and last traded at GBX 716.29 ($9.36), with a volume of 22303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 716 ($9.35).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. S4 Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 645 ($8.43).

The stock has a market cap of £3.94 billion and a PE ratio of -895.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 656.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

