S4FE (S4F) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,333.00

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. One S4FE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. S4FE has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $33,333.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, S4FE has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

S4FE Coin Profile

S4F is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

S4FE Coin Trading

