Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 26.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Safe Bulkers by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. 1,201,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,319. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.46.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

