SAFE DEAL (SFD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 26.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $91,299.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 54.8% higher against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $1.88 or 0.00003939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00046833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00140471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.28 or 0.00151525 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,686.55 or 0.99974020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.09 or 0.00853450 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 763,646 coins and its circulating supply is 736,504 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

