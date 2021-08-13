Safe Haven Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.94 Million (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $11.94 million and $3.35 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000028 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.40 or 0.00835478 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

