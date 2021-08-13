SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and $168.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,401.42 or 0.99793152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00031624 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.55 or 0.01016294 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.26 or 0.00361865 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.91 or 0.00401971 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006547 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00072352 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004585 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

