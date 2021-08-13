SafeInsure (SINS) Trading 16.7% Higher This Week

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $219,232.22 and approximately $107.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,264,678 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

