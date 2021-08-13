Safestore (LON:SAFE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,101 ($14.38). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 1,099 ($14.36), with a volume of 252,470 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAFE. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, June 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,004.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

