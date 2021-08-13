Safex Token Price Up 270% Over Last 7 Days (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 81.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded up 270% against the US dollar. One Safex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Safex Token has a total market capitalization of $18.60 million and $7.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 57.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

